Shohei Ohtani's Surgery Could Have Major Impact on His Pitching in 2025 Season
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Shohei Ohtani underwent a surgical procedure to fix the left shoulder that he injured in the World Series.
Shohei Ohtani today underwent successful arthroscopic surgery, performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, to repair a labrum tear that resulted from a left shoulder dislocation Oct. 26. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training.
That's big news and it echoes what was predicted by former NFL team Doctor David Chao during the World Series itself. At that time, Chao predicted that Ohtani had a tear in his labrum and now it's been confirmed.
Star player Shohei Ohtani attempted to steal second base and was tagged out, appearing to suffer by video a transient left shoulder dislocation with a possible associated labral tear based on analysis by our team of Pro Sports Docs. This injury is significant and will almost certainly mean the end of the World Series for Ohtani, the Dodgers' dynamic leadoff hitter. Surgery would be expected if injury confirmed with the goal of having him close to ready by 2025 spring training.
The Dodgers won the World Series, so all is well that ends well, but this could have a major impact on Ohtani in 2025. Though he's expected to be ready for spring training, there are major questions about how this will affect his return to pitching. Ohtani has been rehabbing his right elbow from Tommy John surgery and undoubtedly had a pitching program he was going to follow this offseason. If his left arm is impacted during the offseason, it could halt his progress and further delay his return to the bump.
Given all the Dodgers injury issues on the mound, they were desperately looking forward to getting Ohtani back.
As a pitcher, Ohtani is 38-19 lifetime with a 3.01 ERA. He's struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings. He's made 86 starts, all for the Angels.
Even without pitching this year, Ohtani is set to win his third MVP Award in the last four years.
