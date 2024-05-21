Spencer Steer Not in Cincinnati Reds' Lineup Against San Diego Padres Due to Ankle Injury
Spencer Steer is once again missing from the Cincinnati Reds' lineup for their game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
Steer was held out of the Reds' lineup in their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday due to a sore ankle, manager David Bell told reporters after the game. Steer did check in as a pinch-hitter, drawing a bases-loaded walk, although Jacob Hurtubise immediately took his place as a pinch-runner.
The Reds had Monday off, giving Steer more time to recover, but it seems he still isn't back to full strength just yet.
Hurtubise is leading off and starting in left field Tuesday night, while Jeimer Candelario is starting at first. Mike Ford is serving as Cincinnati's designated hitter.
Steer is batting .224 with four home runs, 31 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a .710 OPS and a 0.6 WAR through 46 games this season. He has gone 18 straight at-bats without a hit and nearly three weeks without a home run.
The 26-year-old is currently batting .252 against right-handed pitchers and .167 against lefties. Right-hander Joe Musgrove is starting for the Padres on Tuesday.
In 2023, Steer finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after batting .271 with 23 home runs, 86 RBI, 15 stolen bases, an .820 OPS and a 2.9 WAR in 156 appearances.
Here is the Reds' full lineup for Tuesday's series-opener against the Padres:
1. Jacob Hurtubise, LF
2. Elly De La Cruz, SS
3. Jeimer Candelario, 1B
4. Jake Fraley, RF
5. Tyler Stephenson, C
6. Mike Ford, DH
7. Jonathan India, 2B
8. Santiago Espinal, 3B
9. Will Benson, CF
SP: Andrew Abbott, LHP
First pitch between the Reds and Padres is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.