Superstar Rookie Jacob Wilson Scratched From Athletics' Starting Lineup
Jacob Wilson was initially penciled in as the Athletics' starting shortstop for Tuesday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Angels, but there was apparently a last-minute change of plans.
A half-hour after the team released its lineup, the A's published an updated starting nine, this one without Wilson. Max Schuemann slid over from second base to fill in at shortstop, while Luis Urías came off the bench to play second.
Brent Rooker took over as the team's No. 2 hitter.
The Athletics did not initially publicize the reason for Wilson getting scratched.
Wilson, 23, went 0-for-4 against the Angels on Monday. In the 19 games leading up to that lackluster performance, he had been batting .461 with an 1.158 OPS.
On the whole this season, Wilson is batting .366 with eight home runs, 15 doubles, 38 RBIs, five stolen bases, a .922 OPS and a 2.7 WAR. He had appeared in 64 of the Athletics' 68 games prior to getting scratched Tuesday.
That production has Wilson in the driver's seat for AL Rookie of the Year, but there is a lot of season left.
First pitch between the Wilson-less and A's and the Angels is slated for 9:38 p.m. ET.
