Tampa Bay Rays Ace Shane McClanahan Makes List of Most Anticipated Injury Returns

Shane McClanahan underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 and missed the entire 2024 season, but the left-handed ace is set to take over atop the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation in 2025.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
After over a year of waiting, the Tampa Bay Rays are finally getting their ace back.

Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schusterman compiled a list of 20 players who missed all or most of the 2024 season due to injury, with each of their returns standing out as key storylines for their respective teams in 2025. Shane McClanahan naturally made the cut, considering he hasn't taken the mound in a game since August 2023.

McClanahan underwent Tommy John soon after, then proceeded to miss all of 2024. There was hope he would return down the stretch last fall, but Tampa Bay was out of the playoff race and didn't feel the need to rush him back to action.

Prior to his left elbow injury, McClanahan was on a superstar trajectory.

McClanahan made his MLB debut in 2021, going 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA, 1.273 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. On top of finishing seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting, McClanahan had cemented himself as part of the Rays' future.

In 2022, McClanahan made his first All-Star appearance and placed sixth in the AL Cy Young race. He made the Midsummer Classic again in 2023 before getting shut down for the season.

McClanahan is 33-16 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.105 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 8.7 WAR through 74 career big league starts. Max Fried and Clayton Kershaw are the only other left-handed pitchers with an ERA lower than McClanahan's since 2021, minimum 400 innings.

Even after so much time off, McClanahan is still just 27 years old. Barring any setbacks in spring training, he will serve as the Rays' Opening Day starter and set the tone for the season ahead. His innings cap of 150 shouldn't stand in the way of a resurgent season, either, as his career high is only 166.1 anyways.

McClanahan and the rest of Tampa Bay's pitchers are set to report to spring training on Feb. 11.

