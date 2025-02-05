Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim Provides Update on Surgically-Repaired Shoulder
New Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim says he expects to be back from his surgically-repaired shoulder in late April or early May.
He shared that with members of the Korean media earlier this week, according to Jeeho Yo on social media.
New #Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim just had a Zoom presser with U.S. and Korean medi. In his Korean session after a chat with Tampa Bay reporters (@TBTimes_Rays, @adamberry), Kim said he may be able to return by late April or early May from shoulder surgery
Kim just signed a two-year deal with the Rays worth nearly $30 million. He figures to be the team's shortstop upon return, despite his flexibility and ability to play multiple positions. The Rays figure to use Brandon Lowe at second, Yandy Diaz at first, Kim at short and Junior Caminero at third. Taylor Walls, an excellent defender, could also play short and likely will until Kim is ready.
Kim won a Gold Glove in 2023 for the Padres, where he spent the first four years of his United States career.
He's a lifetime .242 hitter with 47 career home runs and 78 stolen bases. His best offensive year was also 2023 when he hit .260 with 17 homers, 60 RBI and 38 steals.
The Rays are coming off a season that saw them finish 80-82 and in fourth place in the American League East. They'll play the upcoming season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa because of damage sustained by Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton.
