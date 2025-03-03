Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Logan Driscoll Suffers Ankle Injury, Set For Doctor's Visit
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays catcher Logan Driscoll is dealing with a right ankle injury, manager Kevin Cash told reporters Monday morning.
Cash said Driscoll rolled his ankle swinging the other day. He will visit a doctor for further testing on Monday.
"I think he's fine to do everything but swing, but it hurts him to hit," Cash said. "I don't think it's too concerning, but he's had some soreness and maybe some inflammation in there and we're just trying to knock that out."
Driscoll's injury comes with the Rays already down a catcher in Ben Rortvedt, who had an injection in his right shoulder last week. Rortvedt can hit, though – he is slated to check in as a designated hitter against the Atlanta Braves on Monday – and he is expected to return to catching duties Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 27-year-old Driscoll made his MLB debut last season. He hit .171 with a .446 OPS and -0.1 WAR across big league 15 games, all while batting .288 with an .830 OPS in Triple-A.
