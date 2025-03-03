Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Logan Driscoll Suffers Ankle Injury, Set For Doctor's Visit

Logan Driscoll rolled his ankle and is unable to swing without pain, per manager Kevin Cash, so the Tampa Bay Rays catcher is getting looked at by a doctor on Monday.

St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Logan Driscoll (41) hits an RBI single for his first career MLB hit during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays catcher Logan Driscoll is dealing with a right ankle injury, manager Kevin Cash told reporters Monday morning.

Cash said Driscoll rolled his ankle swinging the other day. He will visit a doctor for further testing on Monday.

"I think he's fine to do everything but swing, but it hurts him to hit," Cash said. "I don't think it's too concerning, but he's had some soreness and maybe some inflammation in there and we're just trying to knock that out."

Driscoll's injury comes with the Rays already down a catcher in Ben Rortvedt, who had an injection in his right shoulder last week. Rortvedt can hit, though – he is slated to check in as a designated hitter against the Atlanta Braves on Monday – and he is expected to return to catching duties Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 27-year-old Driscoll made his MLB debut last season. He hit .171 with a .446 OPS and -0.1 WAR across big league 15 games, all while batting .288 with an .830 OPS in Triple-A.

