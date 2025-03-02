Max Scherzer Earns Standing Ovation From Blue Jays Fans After Spring Training Gem
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, once teammates on the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, were at odds on Sunday.
Scherzer tossed a 91 mile-per-hour fastball to Turner to open the Grapefruit League contest between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. Turner took the pitch, which was called a strike, then immediately motioned for an automatic ball-strike challenge.
The call was upheld – the ball was safely inside the zone – but Turner smirked back at the mound regardless. Scherzer was outspoken about his distain for the ABS system after his spring training debut last Tuesday, and it seems Turner was well aware of his former teammates' thoughts.
The very next pitch, Scherzer got Turner to pop out to second. The veteran righty sat down Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott as well, making it through the first inning on just eight pitches.
Scherzer gave up a two-out, solo home run to Kody Clemens in the second, but he recorded two strikeouts in the otherwise spotless inning. He struck out two more batters in a 1-2-3 third, then forced two groundouts before getting the hook in the fourth.
On his way back to the dugout, Scherzer got a standing ovation from the home crowd at TD Ballpark.
Scherzer agreed to a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the Blue Jays late last month, opting to head north of the border for his age-40 season.
Between his time with the Detroit Tigers, Nationals, Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers, Scherzer boasts a 216-112 record, 3.16 ERA, 1.078 WHIP, 3,407 strikeouts and a 74.5 WAR. The eight-time All-Star has won three Cy Youngs and two World Series rings over the course of his career.
Toronto went on to beat Philadelphia 5-4 on Sunday. The Blue Jays will return to action Monday against the Tigers.
