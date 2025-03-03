Colorado Rockies Reliever Jeff Criswell Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Miss 2025
Right-handed relief pitcher Jeff Criswell is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery, the Colorado Rockies announced Sunday.
The surgery will knock Criswell out for the entire 2025 season, costing the club a potential key bullpen arm. The blow comes just one week ahead of Criswell's 26th birthday.
Criswell's procedure is scheduled for March 14 with Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers' team physician for the past 22 years and one of the most prominent elbow surgeons in baseball.
The right-hander made his MLB debut in 2024, going 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA, 1.475 WHIP, 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.6 WAR across 13 appearances.
Criswell got his start with the Oakland Athletics, going in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The University of Michigan product got dealt to the Rockies in December 2022 in exchange for reliever Chad Smith.
Colorado reportedly placed veteran reliever Justin Lawrence on waivers on Saturday, suggesting that Criswell and the club's other young relievers could get more looks in 2025. The front office may be more willing to pay Lawrence's $965K salary now that Criswell is out of the picture, but since the move was irrevocable, they will just have to wait and see if anyone claims him.
Related MLB Stories
- SCHERZER SHOVES AGAIN: Future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer gave up just one hit in Sunday's Spring Training game between the Blue Jays and Phillies. CLICK HERE
- GIOLITO SET TO RETURN: The Red Sox will trot out Lucas Giolito against the Blue Jays on Thursday, just over 12 months since the former All-Star had elbow surgery. CLICK HERE
- PUJOLS' GRAND PLAN: On top of managing the Dominican Republic at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols is eying an MLB job. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.