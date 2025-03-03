Fastball

Colorado Rockies Reliever Jeff Criswell Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Miss 2025

Jeff Criswell, who showed promise upon making his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2024, will miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Sam Connon

Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jeff Criswell (46) pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Right-handed relief pitcher Jeff Criswell is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery, the Colorado Rockies announced Sunday.

The surgery will knock Criswell out for the entire 2025 season, costing the club a potential key bullpen arm. The blow comes just one week ahead of Criswell's 26th birthday.

Criswell's procedure is scheduled for March 14 with Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers' team physician for the past 22 years and one of the most prominent elbow surgeons in baseball.

The right-hander made his MLB debut in 2024, going 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA, 1.475 WHIP, 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.6 WAR across 13 appearances.

Criswell got his start with the Oakland Athletics, going in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The University of Michigan product got dealt to the Rockies in December 2022 in exchange for reliever Chad Smith.

Colorado reportedly placed veteran reliever Justin Lawrence on waivers on Saturday, suggesting that Criswell and the club's other young relievers could get more looks in 2025. The front office may be more willing to pay Lawrence's $965K salary now that Criswell is out of the picture, but since the move was irrevocable, they will just have to wait and see if anyone claims him.

Sam Connon
Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

