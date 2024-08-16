Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Ryan Pepiot Returns From Injured List, Will Start Friday
The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot from the 15-day injured list, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Pepiot was initially placed on the IL on July 21 due to a right knee infection. He spent 60 hours in the hospital getting treatment for the ailment, which originated from a bug bite.
The 26-year-old righty tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start with Double-A Montgomery on Aug. 10 and has been added back to the major league rotation a week later.
Before he got shelved with his knee issue, Pepiot was 6-5 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.076 WHIP, 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.4 WAR through 17 starts this season.
Pepiot is now slated to take the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, facing off against a team that is a league-best 18-3 since July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET.
The Rays acquired Pepiot in December alongside outfielder Jonny DeLuca. The two recently-graduated prospects were the pieces Tampa Bay got back from the Los Angeles Dodgers when they shipped out starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot.
Pepiot went 5-1 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.085 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.7 WAR across his 10 starts and seven relief appearances in a Dodgers uniform.
Now, Pepiot is a key piece in the Rays' rotation. Between him, Taj Bradley, Shane Baz, Zack Littell and Jeffrey Springs, Tampa Bay finally has five starters to lean on with six weeks left in the regular season.
The Rays are currently 59-61, which puts them 6.5 games out of the third American League Wild Card spot. Their 2-7 record since Aug. 6 is tied for the worst mark in the AL in that span.
