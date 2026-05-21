Tarik Skubal's Speedy Recovery Gives Tigers Hope In Bad American League

The Detroit Tigers are slumping badly as of late. They have lost five games in a row and are now 10 games under the .500 mark. They are now 4 1/2 games back in the American League wild card race and 8 1/2 back in the AL Central.

The team has made the postseason in back-to-back years as a wild card team, reaching the AL Division Series both times. However, their playoff hopes have taken a hit with Tarik Skubal in the injured list.

However, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner's recovery continues to go surprisingly well, and he even threw a bullpen session in Detroit on Thursday.

Tarik Skubal's fast recovery gives Tigers hope

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tigers are struggling without Skubal. However, he is making a lot of progress very quickly and could be close to game action soon, as was reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Once Skubal returns, the Tigers could have some hope. While they face a sizable deficit in the AL Central, the third wild card spot is still within reach. 4 1/2 games isn't a small deficit by any means, but it's not insurmountable either, especially with so much time left in the season.

Skubal's return could have a big impact on the Tigers as they try to fight their way back into the playoff race. He and Framber Valdez could form a strong one-two punch at the top of the rotation, as they had earlier in the season before Skubal's injury.

But the American League as a whole has been lackluster to say the least. Only five teams are above .500, and only two of them would have distance from last place in the competitive National League Central, which features all five teams above the .500 mark.

If the Tigers can't get going again upon Skubal's return, then there will be a lot of teams that show interest in him leading up to the trade deadline, but because the AL is so weak, the Tigers still have hope, and that hope could grow when Skubal eventually comes off the injured list.

The Tigers need their ace back to full strength if they are going to make a run, but if he comes back quickly, they still have a lot of hope in such a weak American League, and it will be interesting to see how they respond if and when that ultimately happens.