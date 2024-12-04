Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glover Could Miss Opening Day in 2025 Because of Injury
According to Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins, outfielder Daulton Varsho could miss the start of the 2025 season with injury.
Varsho was shut down at the end of the 2024 season because of a right rotator cuff injury that required surgery.
Per Jays reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith on "X:"
Asked about the rehab work of Bo Bichette, Will Wagner & Daulton Varsho, Atkins said “no one’s behind schedule.” Bichette & Wagner on track for opening day. Varsho: you never know but “that could be unrealistic.” Alek Manoah also off to “a good start” with his throwing program.
We covered Manoah's progress in an earlier post, which you can see here.
As for Varsho, he's coming off a banner year defensively. He won the Gold Glove Award in center, despite also playing left field when Kevin Kiermaier was in the organization. He was named the best defender in all of baseball through the Fielding Bible Awards.
One of the best outfielders in the game, Varsho actually played all three outfield positions this season. He started 76 games in center, 46 games in left and 32 games in right. He appeared in 94 total games in center, logging 672.0 innings there. He made just one error in center and had four assists.
Varsho's glove helps keep him in the lineup considering his bat has lagged the last few seasons. Since arriving in Toronto before the 2023 season, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 this season in 136 games before getting shut down with the injury.
When healthy, Varsho figures to slot in defensively alongside George Springer. The question is whether or not he will have Juan Soto out there as well, as the Jays are one of the finalists for the free agent superstar.
