Luis Arraez Signs With Giants After Team Promised to Play Him at Second Base

Luis Arraez is leaving the Padres in free agency to sign with the division-rival Giants, according to a report from ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

It'll be a one-year deal worth $12 million for Arraez, who picked San Francisco over multi-year offers elsewhere after the team promised him the opportunity to play second base, his preferred position.

Arraez hit .292 last season with eight home runs and 61 RBI. He did not make an All-Star team last year after making three consecutive Midsummer Classic rosters from 2022-'24.

Arraez, who turns 29 in April, will add to a loaded lineup featuring Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Rafael Devers.

The one-year deal will allow Arraez to enter free agency once again next winter.

