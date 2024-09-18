Toronto Blue Jays Lose Former Big Trade Acquisition to Season-Ending Injury
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is set to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery.
Per Hazel Mae, who covers the Blue Jays for Sportsnet:
Daulton Varsho (IL- right shoulder) saw Dr. Keith Meister here in Texas yesterday. Varsho told me he's going to have surgery as soon as he can in order to be ready for spring training 2025.
"There's a rotator cuff issue at the front of my shoulder that's been bugging me."
It's good to hear that Varsho thinks he'll be ready for spring training, but this is a tough way for him to end his 2024 campaign. One of the better defenders in the league, Varsho is 28 years old. He finishes the year with a .214 batting average and 18 home runs.
Acquired in a big trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2023 season, he's hit just .217 with Toronto in two seasons. That pales in comparison to his breakout 2022 with Arizona, where he hit .235 but had 27 homers and 74 RBI. Also a baserunning threat, he's stolen double-digit bases in each of the last three seasons.
Varsho's injury is not the only disappointment for the Blue Jays this season. Bo Bichette has also played only 81 games and several other members of the roster have underwhelmed.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Rangers again at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bowden Francis gets the ball for Toronto against Cody Bradford.
