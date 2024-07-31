Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Leaves Game Early With Heat-Related Illness
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho left Wednesday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to heat illness symptoms, the team officially announced.
Varsho was batting sixth and starting in center field. The 28-year-old was 0-for-2 with a walk, a strikeout and a run before he was replaced by rookie Steward Berroa in the seventh inning.
The Blue Jays were trailing 9-4 when Varsho came out of the contest, and they went on to lose 10-4. As a result, the Orioles won the divisional series three games to one.
Varsho is now batting .199 with 13 home runs, 46 RBI, nine stolen bases and a .681 OPS on the season. He entered Wednesday with a 3.5 WAR, leading the American League with a 2.3 defensive WAR.
Since joining the Blue Jays in the 2023 offseason, Varsho has been remarkably available. He missed just four games last season and has only missed eight games so far in 2024.
Varsho's steady presence goes back to his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he appeared in 151 out of 162 games in 2022. Only two MLB outfielders have logged more than Varsho's 410 games played over the last three years – Juan Soto and Ian Happ.
It remains to be seen if Varsho will need to take any additional time off after leaving Wednesday's contest, or if he will be good to go for the start of the Blue Jays' road series against the New York Yankees on Friday.
It was 94 degrees at Camden Yards on Wednesday. The forecast calls for 88 degrees and rain at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.