Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Bo Bichette Amps Up Injury Rehab, Dishes on Poor Season
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is back with the team on Tuesday night as the Jays take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He's taking the next step in his rehab from a calf issue and was out on the field taking groundballs and going through workouts.
There has been no official word on when Bichette will start playing in rehab games, but logic would dictate that he is likely close to going out on a rehab assignment. He's been out since just after the All-Star break with the calf problem. It's been a dreadful year for Bichette overall, who is hitting just .223 with four home runs. He's been on the injured list multiple times and has played just 79 games.
The Blue Jays, who got to the playoffs each of the last two seasons (and three of four), have been one of the bigger disappointments in baseball. Though they have won six straight contests, they are currently in last place in the American League East.
According to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, Bichette said he's learned from how he handled his health this year.
“I think with how the season went and hurting it like multiple times, obviously I wasn't mindful enough of it at the point, even though I really tried to be, so just trying to be as smart as I can be, but I'm happy with where it's at right now.” #BlueJays Bichette
Bichette will be a free agent after the 2025 season, so there are plenty of rumors about the Jays potentially trading him this looming offseason.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.