Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Bo Bichette Amps Up Injury Rehab, Dishes on Poor Season

This hasn't been the year that Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette would have wanted, but he is on the mend as the season hits about five weeks to go. He also commented on his health, as he's been sidelined by a calf issue for more than a month.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) runs towards first base after hitting an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on June 8.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) runs towards first base after hitting an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on June 8. / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is back with the team on Tuesday night as the Jays take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He's taking the next step in his rehab from a calf issue and was out on the field taking groundballs and going through workouts.

There has been no official word on when Bichette will start playing in rehab games, but logic would dictate that he is likely close to going out on a rehab assignment. He's been out since just after the All-Star break with the calf problem. It's been a dreadful year for Bichette overall, who is hitting just .223 with four home runs. He's been on the injured list multiple times and has played just 79 games.

The Blue Jays, who got to the playoffs each of the last two seasons (and three of four), have been one of the bigger disappointments in baseball. Though they have won six straight contests, they are currently in last place in the American League East.

According to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, Bichette said he's learned from how he handled his health this year.

“I think with how the season went and hurting it like multiple times, obviously I wasn't mindful enough of it at the point, even though I really tried to be, so just trying to be as smart as I can be, but I'm happy with where it's at right now.” #BlueJays Bichette

Bichette will be a free agent after the 2025 season, so there are plenty of rumors about the Jays potentially trading him this looming offseason.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/Injuries