Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Heads to Injured List After Suffering Calf Strain
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
Bichette was removed from Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers early, getting subbed out in the top of the seventh inning due to the calf strain. He previously missed the Blue Jays' last four games before the All-Star break with a fascia strain in his right calf.
The 26-year-old infielder had a prior stint on the injured list with another right calf strain, missing nine games from June 15 to June 24.
This time, the team called utility man Addison Barger up from Triple-A Buffalo to fill Bichette's roster spot. Rookie Leo Jiménez, who was Bichette's defensive replacement on Friday, is starting at shortstop in his place Saturday.
Bichette appeared in 159 games in both 2021 and 2022, then played in 106 of the Blue Jays' first 107 games in 2023. He went on the injured list twice last August, though, suffering from right patellar tendinitis and a right quadriceps strain.
On top of his health being less consistent, Bichette's production at the plate has also fallen off over the past year.
Bichette hit .254 with a .694 OPS after the trade deadline in 2023, despite boasting a .321 batting average and .847 OPS to that point in the season. So far in 2024, Bichette is batting .223 with a .597 OPS, recording just four home runs, 30 RBI, five stolen bases and a -0.3 WAR in 79 games.
From his MLB debut in 2019 through the 2023 season, Bichette was a .299 hitter with an .827 OPS. He averaged 27 home runs, 96 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games in that span, making two All-Star appearances along the way.
Bichette failing to replicate that success at the plate has certainly played a part in Toronto's disappointing 2024 campaign thus far. The Blue Jays are sitting in last place in the AL East at 44-53 following their 5-4 loss to the Tigers on Friday.
Game two of the series is scheduled to get underway at 3:07 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.