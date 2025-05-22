Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Anthony Santander Absent From Lineup Following Hip Injury
Anthony Santander is not in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup for their series finale against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, per the club's official lineup card.
Santander exited Wednesday's contest between the Blue Jays and Padres with left hip inflammation, the team announced during the game. The 30-year-old outfielder/designated hitter was replaced by Jonatan Clase, who notched a double, a walk, a run and two RBIs in Toronto's eventual 14-0 victory.
Clase will start in left on Thursday, while Myles Straw will play center and Daulton Varsho will slide over to designated hitter. Nathan Lukes is set to start in right, with George Springer getting the day off alongside Santander.
Santander – who inked a four-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays in January – is batting .188 with six home runs, five, doubles, 18 RBIs, a .594 OPS and a -0.5 WAR through 43 games this season. That marks quite the sharp decline from his All-Star campaign with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, when he hit .235 with 44 home runs, 25 doubles, 102 RBIs, an .814 OPS and a 2.9 WAR en route to Silver Slugger honors.
Here is the Blue Jays' full lineup for their showdown with the Padres on Thursday, down their two highest-paid outfielders:
1. Bo Bichette, SS
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
3. Daulton Varsho, DH
4. Addison Barger, 3B
5. Ernie Clement, 2B
6. Nathan Lukes, RF
7. Jonatan Clase, LF
8. Myles Straw, CF
9. Tyler Heineman, C
SP: Bowden Francis, RHP
First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET.
