Toronto Blue Jays Slugger George Springer Back in Lineup Following Hand Injury
Outfielder George Springer is in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup for their game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, the team has announced.
Springer was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning Friday night, eventually leaving the contest with a left hand contusion in the seventh. The injury isn't serious enough to cost Springer any time, though, as he is back starting in right field and batting fifth less than 24 hours later.
Before exiting the game on Friday, Springer was 1-for-2 with two RBI. The Yankees outscored the Blue Jays 9-0 after he went to the bench, handing Toronto a 16-5 loss.
Springer is now batting .207 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, eight stolen bases, a .624 OPS and a 0.6 WAR through 74 games this season. He previously missed a handful of starts due to illness back in May, but has otherwise been healthy midway through 2024.
The 34-year-old slugger is in the back half of the six-year, $140 million contract he inked with the Blue Jays in 2021. He earned such a lucrative deal by being a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and one-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros.
While he still made an All-Star appearance in 2022, Springer's batting average and OPS are 16 and 82 points lower in Toronto than they were in Houston, respectively. His home runs, RBI and WAR per 162 games have also tailed off, culminating in a career-worst campaign this season.
Springer may not be the star he once was, but he is enjoying a red-hot week at the plate. Over his last three games alone, Springer is 7-for-10 with three home runs and 10 RBI.
Here is the Blue Jays' full lineup for Saturday's contest against the Yankees, with a healthy Springer looking to keep the momentum going:
1. Bo Bichette, SS
2. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH
4. Justin Turner, 1B
5. George Springer, RF
6. Davis Schneider, LF
7. Alejandro Kirk, C
8. Ernie Clement, 3B
9. Kevin Kiermaier, CF
SP: Chris Bassitt, RHP
First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET.
