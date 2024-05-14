Updating Pete Fairbanks' Injury Status Out of Tampa Bay Rays' Bullpen
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks was unavailable against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night due to a cut on his right index finger, manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game.
As a result, Jason Adam took over closer duties in the series opener at Fenway Park. Adam walked one and struck out three in the bottom of the ninth inning, picking up the save in Tampa Bay's 5-3 victory.
Adam is now 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA, 0.867 WHIP, three saves and seven holds since April 6.
Fairbanks, meanwhile, just came off the 15-day injured list on Saturday. He had missed the previous three weeks of action due to a nerve issue in his throwing arm, opening the door for Adam to take on a higher-leverage role in his absence.
After making two rehab appearances in the minors, Fairbanks returned to the Rays over the weekend. He tossed 1.0 hitless, scoreless inning against the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Cash said he is hopeful that Fairbanks will be good to go Tuesday night in Boston, but no further update has been provided yet.
Fairbanks is 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA, 2.000 WHIP, 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, three saves and a -0.5 WAR so far this season. His FIP is a far more palatable 3.39, though, and the Rays are 7-2 when he takes the mound.
Taking out Fairbanks' loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 5 and blown save against the Los Angeles Angels on April 17, his ERA would sit at 2.57, his WHIP would be 1.143 and he would have 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
Fairbanks, once a prospect in the Texas Rangers' organization, has been with the Rays since the 2019 MLB Trade Deadline. He spent the next few seasons as a viable option out of the bullpen before taking over as Tampa Bay's full-time closer in 2023.
Last year, Fairbanks went 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.015 WHIP, 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, 25 saves, two holds and a 1.5 WAR. The 30-year-old righty entered this season with a 2.86 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, 40 saves, 32 holds and a 3.0 WAR in 160 career appearances with the Rays.
Tampa Bay signed Fairbanks to a three-year, $12 million contract extension back in January 2023. The club also holds a $7 million option on Fairbanks for the 2026 season.
