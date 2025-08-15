George Springer Eying Return to Toronto Blue Jays Lineup Following Concussion
George Springer is still on his minor league rehab assignment, but it might not be long before he returns to the majors.
Springer is likely to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays for their game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling and others reported Friday afternoon. The 35-year-old outfielder is batting second and starting at designated hitter for Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
The Blue Jays placed Springer on the seven-day concussion injured list on Aug. 1, four days after he was hit by a pitch in the head. While he was eligible to get activated last week, he did not clear concussion protocol until this past Wednesday.
Springer went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two runs in his first rehab contest on Thursday.
In the 11-game stretch leading up to his injury, Springer hit .432 with two home runs, two doubles, seven walks, six strikeouts, four RBIs, 13 runs and an 1.133 OPS.
Springer is in the midst of his best statistical campaign in years, as the four-time All-Star is batting .291 with 18 home runs, 18 doubles, 57 RBIs, 66 runs, 12 stolen bases, an .889 OPS and a 2.3 WAR through 101 games.
With Springer still out Friday, Toronto has Nathan Lukes, Daulton Varsho and Joey Loperfido suiting up in the outfield for the series opener against Texas. Bo Bichette is serving as designated hitter, leaving shortstop open for Ernie Clement.
