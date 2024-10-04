Kodai Senga Set to Make History as New York Mets' NLDS Game 1 Starting Pitcher
The New York Mets' decision to start Kodai Senga in Game 1 of the NLDS goes beyond being shocking – it's historic, too.
Senga hasn't pitched since facing the Atlanta Braves on July 26. While he did allow just two hits and two earned runs that night, racking up nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings, Senga exited the game with a left calf strain and wound up missing the rest of the regular season.
That remains the only start Senga has made in 2024, considering the 31-year-old right-hander had missed the previous five months with a shoulder strain.
Manager Carlos Mendoza and the Mets' training staff appear to be satisfied with Senga's recovery process, though, since he has been pegged as the team's starting pitcher against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs – by way of MLB researcher Andrew Simon and the Elias Sports Bureau – Senga is set to become the third pitcher ever to start a postseason game after making either one or zero MLB appearances that regular season.
Virgil Trucks was the only member of the exclusive list for nearly 80 years, starting two games for the Detroit Tigers in the 1945 World Series upon returning from World War II. Braves top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver joined Trucks earlier this week, when he started Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.
But where Trucks posted a 3.38 ERA and won a World Series ring, Smith-Shawver got shelled and gave up three earned runs in 1.1 innings of work.
The Mets are certainly hoping Senga can fare better than Smith-Shawver, and his MLB track record suggests that he can.
Senga thrived as a rookie in 2023, making good on the five-year, $75 million contract he inked with New York the prior offseason. The Japanese sensation went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.220 WHIP, 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings and 4.5 WAR, making the All-Star Game in addition to finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in NL Cy Young voting.
Earlier this year, Senga had no problem shaking off the rust against the Braves. Now, he will have to do the same against another division rival, this time on an even bigger stage.
Senga will be going head-to-head with Zack Wheeler, who is likely to be a top-two finisher in NL Cy Young voting this fall. The Phillies' offense, meanwhile, ranked fourth in OPS and fifth in runs over the course of the regular season.
A trip to the NLCS is on the line in the best-of-five series, and it's up to Senga to get the Mets started on the right foot. From there, Mendoza will turn to Luis Severino, then some combination of José Quintana, Sean Manaea and Tylor Megill, all of whom have already started games this week.
First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET.
