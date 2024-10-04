Kodai Senga Set to Make History as New York Mets' NLDS Game 1 Starting Pitcher

Prior to 2024, only 1 pitcher had started a postseason game after making 1 or 0 MLB app that season: Virgil Trucks started 2 World Series games after returning from WWII



AJ Smith-Shawver did it in NLWCS G1



now Kodai Senga joins the list



