Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Blasts Home Run, Joins Babe Ruth in World Series History
The cold streak that plagued Freddie Freeman through the first few rounds of the postseason is now firmly in his rear-view mirror.
The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, who played hero with his walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, came through again in Game 2 on Saturday. Freeman stepped up to the plate right after Teoscar Hernández went deep, and he added to the damage by making it back-to-back home runs in the third inning.
Freeman hit .219 with a .461 OPS in the NLDS and NLCS, failing to record an extra-base hit as he battled through a right ankle injury. So far in the World Series, Freeman is batting .375 with two home runs, a triple and a 1.750 OPS.
Per OptaSTATS, Freeman is only the second player to hit multiple home runs and a triple in the first two games of a World Series. The only other member of the exclusive list is Babe Ruth, who did so back in 1923.
Freeman's World Series success comes three years after he made his Fall Classic debut with the Atlanta Braves. In that series, which ended in a Braves victory over the Houston Astros, Freeman hit .318 with two home runs, five RBI and a .996 OPS.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Freeman is one of six players to hit multiple home runs in the World Series with more than one team. He joins Corey Seager, Save Henderson, Lenny Dykstra, Reggie Jackson and Reggie Smith as the only players to achieve the feat.
Freeman and Jackson are the only players to homer in consecutive World Series games with multiple teams.
Freeman has now homered in four straight World Series games, dating back to Games 5 and 6 in 2021. The only player with a longer streak, according to Langs, is George Springer, who hit home runs in five consecutive World Series games between 2017 and 2019.
The Dodgers went on to defeat the New York Yankees 4-1, going up 2-0 in the series.
