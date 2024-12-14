Chicago Cubs Insider Says Top Prospect Matt Shaw Could Have Path to Opening Day Roster
On Friday, the Chicago Cubs swung a massive trade with the Houston Astros, acquiring slugging outfielder Kyle Tucker for a trio of players.
As part of the return, the Cubs surrendered third baseman Issac Paredes, who they had just acquired this past summer. With third base now vacant, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian says that top prospect Matt Shaw could now have a pathway toward making the Opening Day roster.
He posted the following on BlueSky:
Without Paredes at third base, this could give top prospect Matt Shaw a path to the Opening Day roster. Michael Busch could be an option, or maybe Cubs look externally.
Right now, Cubs have Tucker/Bellinger/Suzuki for RF/DH, so Bellinger (unless traded) looks like a fit for 1B.
Shaw, the No. 1 prospect in the organization, just represented Team USA at the Premier12 Tournament, which is one of the top international tournaments in the world.
He put on a show in that tournament as Team USA captured the bronze medal. He had seven RBI in one game, tying Ken Griffey Jr. for the most RBI in a single-game in Team USA history. Griffey accomplished that feat at the 2006 World Baseball Classic.
Shaw was a first-round pick of the Cubs in 2023 draft out of the University of Maryland.
The following comes from his MLB.com prospect profile:
Shaw grew up a Red Sox fan and models his game after Dustin Pedroia. He walks a similarly fine line between aggression and discipline at the plate, repeatedly turning his right-handed swing loose yet still making consistent hard contact. He has no discernible weakness, thriving against both lefties and righties and against all types of pitches. He uses the entire field well, and his solid power plays to all parts of the park.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.