Houston Astros Minor League Team to Rock "Barbie" Uniforms in 2025 as Part of Promotion
In another stroke of minor league marketing brilliance, a Houston Astros affiliate will wear "Barbie" uniforms for a game in 2025.
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Single-A affiliate of the Astros, made the announcement on social media:
Hi, @Barbie!
Join us for Barbie Game Day on Sunday, May 4th @SegraStadium ! Special tickets are available for Barbie Game Day and include a game ticket and an exclusive Barbie jersey! Limited quantities are available. 𝗔 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗷𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆𝘀.
The tickets cost somewhere between $33 and $39. We've seen minor league promotional jerseys explode in popularity over the last decade, and these games are some of the most well-attended for each team every season.
The "Barbie" movie came out in 2023 and was one of the popular movies that year. It starred Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie.
At the major league level, the Astros are coming off a season in which they won the American League West by tracking down the Seattle Mariners after trailing by 10.0 games in June.
Houston was eliminated in the wild card round of the American League playoffs by the Detroit Tigers. The Astros are in a precarious spot this season, given that they have lost Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander. They also might lose Alex Bregman, and they are still reeling from pitching injuries, with neither Lance McCullers or Luis Garcia expected to be ready for Opening Day.
The Astros report to spring training in less than three weeks.
