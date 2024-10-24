Houston Astros Reportedly Signing Cuban Pitcher Alex Santiago Gonzalez

Cuban RHP Alex Santiago Gonzalez (18) will sign with the Houston Astros in the coming days, per sources.



Deal is pending a physical. Trained by Yuan Pino Academy.



A 6'4", 200 lbs pitcher with a consistent 95 MPH fastball. Alex is the son of Norberto Gonzalez, a former member… pic.twitter.com/Bwj61fgS7D