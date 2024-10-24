Houston Astros Reportedly Signing Cuban Pitcher Alex Santiago Gonzalez

Fastball

Alex Santiago Gonzalez, the 18-year-old son of veteran Cuban pitcher Norberto Gonzalez, is set to join the Houston Astros before the end of the current international signing period.

Apr 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's hat on the field during batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros are set to sign right-handed pitcher Alex Santiago Gonzalez, Francys Romero reported Thursday afternoon.

Gonzalez's deal is pending a physical. The contract is expected to be completed in the coming days, sources told Romero.

The 18-year-old pitcher is from Cuba and was trained at Yuan Pino Academy. Romero reported back on Oct. 9 that Gonzalez had been declared a free agent by the commissioner's office.

Gonzalez measures in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. His fastball sits between 93 and 95 miles per hour.

The righty is the son of Norberto Gonzalez, a left-handed pitcher who played for Elefantes de Cienfuegos in the Cuban National Series from 1997 to 2017. Norberto Gonzalez went 148-136 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.476 WHIP and 1,466 strikeouts in his professional career.

Gonzalez's father also won a Gold Medal with Team Cuba at the 2004 Athens Olympics, in addition to appearing in the 2006, 2009 and 2013 World Baseball Classics.

As noted by Romero, the Astros will have signed three different Cuban players since the current international free agency signing period opened back on Jan. 15. The others were outfielders Cesar Yanquiel Hernandez and Luis Rives.

Yordan Álvarez is the biggest Cuban star currently suiting up for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel, Aledmys Díaz and José Abreu have all played in Houston in recent years as well.

Sam Connon
