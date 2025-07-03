Astros vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
The Houston Astros are aiming to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon, and they’re set as massive favorites to do so.
Houston has opened up a pretty big lead in the AL West, winning eight of its last 10 games to create a seven-game gap over the second-place Seattle Mariners.
Meanwhile, the Rockies are still searching for their 20th win of the 2025 season, and it’s going to be tough for them to get it with Kyle Freeland on the mound in this series finale.
Freeland has a 5.56 ERA in the 2025 season, and Colorado has won just two of his 15 starts overall. The Astros will counter with lefty Brandon Walter, who has a 3.34 ERA in five starts with the franchise in 2025.
Let’s examine the odds, my favorite prop bet and my prediction for Thursday’s MLB action.
Astros vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (-131)
- Rockies +1.5 (+107)
Moneyline
- Astros: -194
- Rockies: +158
Total
- 11 (Over -119/Under -102)
Astros vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Brandon Walter (1-1, 3.34 ERA)
- Colorado: Kyle Freeland (1-9, 5.56 ERA)
Astros vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, COLR, SCHN
- Astros record: 52-34
- Rockies record: 19-67
Astros vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yainer Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Diaz is worth a look in this series finale:
The Houston Astros wrap up their series at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, and I’m going to take a shot on Yainer Diaz going deep against lefty Kyle Freeland.
Freeland has allowed nine homers already in 2025, and he enters this start with a terrible 5.56 ERA.
Diaz thrives against left-handed pitching, even though he’s only gone deep three times against southpaws in 2025. He’s posted a slash line of .288/.315/.462 against lefties in 2025, hitting 57 points better than he is against righties.
The Colorado bullpen is also suspect, as it enters this game with a 4.57 ERA and 45 homers allowed in the 2025 season.
Astros vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Houston has covered the run line once in this series, and I am going to back the AL West leader to do it again on Thursday afternoon.
Freeland ranks in the 15th percentile in expected ERA and the second percentile in expected batting average against, as opponents have an xBA of .302 against him in 2025. That’s not going to get it done against a Houston offense that is seventh in batting average and eighth in OPS over the last 30 days.
The Rockies have just 19 wins in the 2025 season, and they have not done a great job of covering the run line as underdogs. They have an MLB-worst run line record of 33-53, and they have the worst team ERA in MLB.
Meanwhile, Houston is 26-9 over its last 35 games. Walter has been solid as well, ranking in the 72nd percentile in expected ERA so far this season.
I expect the Astros to dominate in this series finale on Thursday.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (-131 at DraftKings)
