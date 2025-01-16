Milwaukee Brewers Give Dominican Outfielder Top Bonus in International Class
With the international signing period opening up on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers handed out their biggest bonus this year to outfielder Kenny Fenelon of the Dominican Republic.
Ben Badler of Baseball America reports that it's for $1.3 million.
Baseball America also wrote the following about him:
...packs exciting tools and athleticism into his 6-foot frame. He’s an explosive player that’s evident with his plus speed and ability to whistle the bat head through the zone with vicious bat speed, giving him a chance to grow into plus power from the right side. It’s a dynamic profile for a player who should stick at a premium position in center field. The biggest key will be how much contact Fenelon makes in pro ball in what’s likely to be a power-over-hit offensive game.
The Brewers are one of the best prospect development teams in baseball, so they will try to do the same with Fenelon. He's obviously years away from contributing at the major league level, but since the Brewers don't like to spend a lot of money in free agency, having a stable core of talent in the farm system is paramount.
Current outfielder Jackson Chourio just made his debut in 2024 at the age of 20, so there's also the chance that Fenelon could ascend up the minors quickly. The Brewers are clearly willing to let players who are ready make an impact. We'll see if Fenelon can get there.
The Brewers are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by a whopping 10 games.
