Milwaukee Brewers to Call up Top-Rated Prospect on Tuesday
According to MLB Network Insider, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to call up No. 4 rated prospect Tyler Black on Tuesday before their game with the Tampa Bay Rays.
News: Tyler Black, top @baseballcanadaprospect, expected to be called up by @Brewers today. @MLBNetwork @MLBPipeline
Black, an infielder, should help give the Brewers some more punch on offense. He's hitting .303 through the first 25 games at Triple-A Nashville with five homers and 18 RBI. He hit 18 homers at the minor league levels in 2023 while also stealing 55 bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A plus runner, Black seriously pushed the envelope on the basepaths in 2023, leading to steals and triples in big numbers. He’s willing to go all-out when his speed is needed defensively, too, but below-average arm strength and other actions have kept him from sticking to one spot in pro ball. Black got looks at both third and first base in ’23 with Milwaukee trying to find a path for him toward MLB. If he does end up at the cold corner, he’ll be an unorthodox one with his speed and power profile but still a potentially valuable high-OBP asset there.
The Brewers take on the Rays on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Brewers lost on Monday night, 1-0. Tyler Alexander pitches for Tampa Bay while Freddy Peralta pitches for Milwaukee. He's 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA. Alexander is 1-0 with a 4.74 ERA.
