New York Mets Aren't Sure if Top Prospect Will Be Healthy For Spring Training
The New York Mets got some good news on Thursday as they re-signed free agent outfielder Jesse Winker to a one-year deal, but they released some bad news regarding top prospect Ronny Mauricio.
Per Mike Puma of the New York Post on social media:
Ronny Mauricio is continuing his knee rehab, but it's possible he won't be ready for the start of spring training. Mets officials are taking it day by day with him.
That's disappointing news for Mauricio, who tore his ACL in winter ball before the 2024 season. If he's unable to be ready for spring training, there will have been more than a calendar year since his last game action. We knew the recovery time was going slow, as Mets officials indicated that he hadn't even begun baseball activities yet as of late October.
Still just 23 years old, Mauricio is currently ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com.
It's also unclear where Mauricio slots into things for the Mets even if he is healthy. Francisco Lindor has shortstop on lock while Mark Vientos's emergence makes him the primary third baseman. Mauricio could get looks at second base but Jeff McNeil is always a candidate to play there. Mauricio is also athletic enough to play in the outfield, but it's unknown if the Mets would give him real consideration out there, either. They've also brought back Winker and signed Juan Soto this offseason.
Mauricio appeared in 26 games for the Mets in 2023, hitting .248 with two homers and nine RBI. He got 108 at-bats at the big-league level. The Mets advanced to the NLCS in 2024.
