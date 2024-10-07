Philadelphia Phillies Make Huge Decision with Top Prospect This Fall
At the Major-League level, the Philadelphia Phillies are fighting to get back to the NLCS for the third straight season.
Currently tied 1-1 with the New York Mets in the National League Division Series, the Phillies will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon in Queens. The Phillies are seeking their second World Series appearance in the last three years and are looking to win the title for the first time since 2007.
However, Philly has also gotten some great news down on the minor league front in the form of top prospect Andrew Painter.
The right-handed pitcher, who has missed all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery is set to face hitters as part of the Arizona Fall League.
Good news for #Phillies Andrew Painter. The are sending their No. 1 pitching prospect (and No. 32 prospect in baseball) to the Arizona Fall League, so he can face hitters before the offseason.
Painter was in contention to make the team's Opening Day rotation in 2023 before coming down with a series of arm problems that ultimately led him to Tommy John.
The 21-year-old Painter was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft out of the high school ranks. He's gone 6-2 in the minor leagues with a 1.48 ERA. He has just 109.2 minor league innings under his belt.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The fact that Painter is still regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in the game while on the sidelines is a testament to his ability. His combination of stuff, size and feel for pitching add to the faith in him, with a legitimate four-pitch mix at his disposal. His fastball can touch triple digits and was averaging around 96 mph at the end of 2022, and he throws both a sinking two-seamer as well as a high-spin four-seamer up in the zone. His slider is an out pitch, a low-80s offering with a ton of break and huge spin rates. His upper-70s curve provides a different look, and his above-average changeup has really improved.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.