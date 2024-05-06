The Milwaukee Brewers Could Be Calling Up a Top Pitching Prospect This Week
The Milwaukee Brewers could be preparing to call up No. 5 overall prospect Robert Gasser this week. He would take the place of the recently-suspended Freddy Peralta.
The following report came from Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Constitution and includes comments from manager Pat Murphy on Sunday.
Brewers probables for KC are Bryse Wilson, Colin Rea and Joe Ross. Is Robert Gasser, who pitches today for Nashville, a likely candidate for this week with a Peralta replacement needed?
Murphy: "You see the whole there with Freddy being out. That would be a strong candidate."
Gasser, the No. 2 pitching prospect in the organization, was the 71st overall draft choice in the 2021 draft out of the University of Houston.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The 6-foot southpaw throws both a four-seamer and sinker around 91-94 mph -- the former working up in the zone and the latter dropping low to limit damage (no batter managed an extra-base hit off Gasser’s sinker in 2023). He uses both more as table-setters while his 79-82 mph slider can be a true putaway pitch -- one that can run away from lefties or backfoot righties with sweep and even some lift. He’s added an upper-80s cutter that hovers right around the 0-inch horizontal mark, giving him a pitch he can pinpoint with relative ease. His upper-80s changeup has dwindled in usage as Gasser has worked on its command.
The Brewers will play the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, so that's who Gasser would debut against, should he be called up.
