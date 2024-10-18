Toronto Blue Jays Duo Named Team's Minor League Prospects of Year

OF Alan Roden and RHP Fernando Perez have been named our MLB Pipeline Prospects of the Year!



⭐️ Roden: 16 HR | 75 RBI | .865 OPS with the @BuffaloBisons and @FisherCats



⭐️ Perez: 82 IP | 86 Ks | MLB All-Star Futures Game with @DunedinBlueJays pic.twitter.com/BFU9vKuN9A