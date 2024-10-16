Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Working to Add Another Pitch to His Arsenal
Trey Yesavage, the first-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2024 MLB Draft, is working to add a fourth pitch to his arsenal, according to a story from Baseball America.
The @BlueJays are enamored of righthander Trey Yesavage’s three primary pitches—fastball, splitter and slider.
This offseason ... he is prioritizing the development of a fourth pitch.
https://baseballamerica.com/stories/blue-jays-trey-yesavage-toys-with-adding-a-fourth-pitch/
The 21-year-old Yesavage said in that article (subscription required) that he'd love to add a curveball or a maybe a cutter. He played his college ball at East Carolina and was taken with the No. 20 overall pick in the most recent draft. He did not pitch in affiliated ball after getting drafted but together quite the robust resume with the Panthers.
The following appears from his ECU player page, which is still active:
Appeared in 15 games with 15 starts as East Carolina’s top rotation arm … Put together an 11-1 record while compiling a 2.02 earned run average with 145 strikeouts and 32 walks in 93.1 innings of work … Registered one complete game while holding opposing hitters to a .154 batting average … Won the American Athletic Conference pitching triple crown, pacing the league in earned run average, strikeouts and victories … Tied the ECU and American Conference single-season record for strikeouts
He is the No. 1 prospect in the Blue Jays organization and is also the No. 94 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com. He has surpassed Ricky Tiedemann as the top pitching prospect in the organization as well. A potentially quick-riser through the system, Yesavage is pegged for a 2026 debut. That would work out well, considering the Jays will have Chris Bassitt coming off the books at that time.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East a season ago.
