Toronto Blue Jays Trade Acquisition Highlighted as Riser Up Team's Farm System

Jake Bloss, acquired in the trade of Yusei Kikuchi this past summer, is shooting up the prospect depth charts for the Jays.

Brady Farkas

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Bloss (39) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Minute Maid Park on July 11.
According to MLB.com, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jake Bloss was the prospect who improved his stock the most in the 2024 season.

MLB.com's Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra took a look at each team's system in a year-end review piece.

With regards to Bloss:

Ranked No. 11 in the Astros system to begin 2024, the 2023 third-rounder out of Georgetown climbed from High-A Asheville all the way to the Majors in his first full season by showcasing three above-average pitches out of the gate. Sure, his breakout came in the Houston organization, but the Blue Jays will get to reap the rewards after acquiring Bloss in a Deadline move for rental arm Yusei Kikuchi. The right-hander made eight starts for Triple-A Buffalo after the trade and will try to work his way into the Toronto rotation next spring.

Bloss is now ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Jays organization, behind only Trey Yesavage (P) and Orelvis Martinez (INF). Bloss will have competition if he's going to make the Jays rotation, as they have five starters already.

Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez figure to make up the five for the Jays. However, Toronto has major bullpen issues and could desire to send Rodriguez to the 'pen. They have been searching for top free agents arms this offseason, but if they fail to land one, perhaps Bloss can step into the rotation and send Rodriguez to a leverage position for manager John Schneider.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

