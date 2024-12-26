Toronto Blue Jays Trade Acquisition Highlighted as Riser Up Team's Farm System
According to MLB.com, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jake Bloss was the prospect who improved his stock the most in the 2024 season.
MLB.com's Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra took a look at each team's system in a year-end review piece.
With regards to Bloss:
Ranked No. 11 in the Astros system to begin 2024, the 2023 third-rounder out of Georgetown climbed from High-A Asheville all the way to the Majors in his first full season by showcasing three above-average pitches out of the gate. Sure, his breakout came in the Houston organization, but the Blue Jays will get to reap the rewards after acquiring Bloss in a Deadline move for rental arm Yusei Kikuchi. The right-hander made eight starts for Triple-A Buffalo after the trade and will try to work his way into the Toronto rotation next spring.
Bloss is now ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Jays organization, behind only Trey Yesavage (P) and Orelvis Martinez (INF). Bloss will have competition if he's going to make the Jays rotation, as they have five starters already.
Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez figure to make up the five for the Jays. However, Toronto has major bullpen issues and could desire to send Rodriguez to the 'pen. They have been searching for top free agents arms this offseason, but if they fail to land one, perhaps Bloss can step into the rotation and send Rodriguez to a leverage position for manager John Schneider.
