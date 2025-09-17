1 Reason For, 2 Reasons Against Mariners Re-Signing Eugenio Suárez
The Seattle Mariners made a few big moves at the trade deadline, notably adding Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez in a monster trade. Suárez has been one of the best power hitters in baseball this season.
But Suárez's contract expires at the end of the season, which puts the Mariners in a tough spot going forward. They could look to re-sign him, though it might be expensive. They could also let him go and move forward with their top prospects.
Should the Mariners re-sign Suárez in the offseason? Here are two reasons they shouldn't re-sign him and one reason they should:
Reason 1 against: Eugenio Suárez will be too expensive
At the end of the day, Suárez is going to be way out of the Mariners' price range. He's closing in on 50 home runs this year, which should earn him a deal worth around $100 million, if not more. The Mariners will be more worried about re-signing their own top talent rather than giving a nine-figure deal to Suárez.
It could be enticing to sign Suárez, but with teams like the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and other big-market squads potentially pursuing the star, the Mariners won't be able to compete in a bidding war.
Reason 1 for: Suárez is the additional slugger Seattle needs
But the Mariners could look to give Suárez the money that he's asking for because he's the slugger they need next to Cal Raleigh in the lineup. Raleigh has been incredible this season, but the Mariners needed that extra production alongside him to boost the offense.
Suárez has been that and more this year. He's beginning to find his stride as the season comes to a close, which could bode well with the postseason coming up. Raleigh and Suárez could combine for 90 home runs a year through their respective primes.
Reason 2 against: Mariners have Ben Williamson to replace him
The Mariners added Suárez because they needed a slugger at third base for this season, but they already have their third baseman of the future in the form of top prospect Ben Williamson.
Williamson has been solid in 85 games this year. He's hitting .253 with 13 doubles and a 1.2 WAR across 277 at-bats. though his OPS and OPS+ are much lower than the Mariners would like. Either way, the Mariners have Williamson and a pair of top prospects, Michael Arroyo and Colt Emerson, to replace Suárez going forward. It doesn't make sense to give up a lot of money to re-sign Suárez with this trio of prospects emerging as potential big-league options for next year.
