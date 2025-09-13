Fastball

Mariners Manager Sends Harry Ford Message After Walk-Off

There's a lot to be excited about with Mariners prospect Harry Ford...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 11, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) dunks the water jug on pinch hitter Harry Ford (5) after the Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners have been through a lot of ups and downs this year, but they're finding themselves trending upward at the perfect time.

A few weeks ago, there was doubt that the Mariners would make the postseason. Early in September, they had lost four in a row, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. But since September 6, the Mariners have been the best team in baseball. They've won six games in a row and dominated their way back to the top of the American League West. Some outlets view the Mariners as the favorites to win the division.

The most recent game of this six-game win streak, Thursday's extra-inning affair with the Angels, might have been the most exciting game of the season for Seattle.

Harry Ford boosts Mariners over Angels with walk-off RBI

Sep 11, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Harry Ford (5) celebrates after the Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Mariners jockeyed back and forth with the Angels while the division race hung in the balance. In the bottom of the 12th inning, the Mariners turned to top catching prospect Harry Ford. Ford responded with a walk-off RBI sacrifice fly to top the Angels and move the Mariners to 79-68 on the season.

“So thrilled for him,” manager Dan Wilson said. “… For Harry to be prepared for a moment like that speaks volumes about all the people that have poured into him in the minor-league level and get him to the plate there in that situation.”

Ford hasn't been utilized as much as many expected him to be since being recalled. He's a top prospect with All-Star potential, but the Mariners have Cal Raleigh, the best catcher in baseball, and Mitch Garver ahead of the young prospect.

Still, Ford hasn't begun complaining. He's stayed the course and played his role for the Mariners in order to help keep them in the AL West race. Nights like Thursday are a good reminder of why he's a valuable player on the Mariners' roster, despite the lack of playing time.

Ford is likely going to be a future star. But right now, he's a key piece of their postseason push.

Zach Pressnell
