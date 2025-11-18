2 Free-Agent Options The Blue Jays Could Pursue As Bo Bichette Alternatives

The Toronto Blue Jays were two outs away from winning their first World Series title until the Los Angeles Dodgers came storming back to win their second straight championship.

Following their loss, Bo Bichette, who had homered in Game 7 became a free agent, and now it appears as though he might leave Toronto. If he does, the Blue Jays need to have a contingency plan in place.

There are plenty of options available in free agency that the Blue Jays can target as replacements. Here are two that could be solid replacements for Bichette if he ultimately leaves the Blue Jays.

Kyle Schwarber

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matt Gelb of The Athletic proposed the idea of Toronto targeting Schwarber as a replacement for Bichette. Obviously Schwarber cannot play the infield, but can still be used as a designated hitter and could replace Bichette’s offensive output.

He finished second in the National League MVP race behind Shohei Ohtani after hitting 56 home runs during the regular season.

With the Philadelphia Phillies possibly in transition, Toronto would be a good place for Schwarber as he pursues another World Series title. Other teams will be interested, but Toronto proved they are willing to spend money with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s contract extension earlier this year.

Eugenio Suarez

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Suarez hit 49 home runs during the regular season and had a big ALCS against the Blue Jays as the Seattle Mariners took the series the full seven games. Because of his age, he likely won’t receive a long-term contract, but the Blue Jays can afford to pay him.

This would mean that they would have to shift Ernie Clement over to either shortstop or second base to clear third base for Suarez, but he could still give the Blue Jays a major offensive boost as they try to make another World Series run and finish the job next season.

What he lacks in average he makes up for with his power, so he could be a true difference maker for Toronto if they do decide to sign him to replace Bichette.

The Blue Jays will be an interesting team to watch this offseason as they try to gear up for another trip to the World Series, but Suarez could be the missing piece that takes them over the top.

