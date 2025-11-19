2 Ideal Free-Agent Landing Spots for Veteran Starter Michael King

The deadline for pending free agents to accept or decline qualifying offers has passed, and the market is now full of solid players for teams to choose from as they assess their needs for the 2026 season.

Among the new free agents is starting pitcher Michael King, who performed well when healthy but also dealt with some injuries in 2025. He has spent the past two seasons with the San Diego Padres after coming over from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto deal.

The 30-year-old right-hander should have plenty of suitors this winter. Here are two teams that could make sense for him.

Houston Astros

Sep 14, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Astros are unlikely to be able to keep Framber Valdez, as they don’t often spend a lot of money on high-priced free agents, with Josh Hader being a notable exception over the past few years.

But if Valdez is going to walk, the Astros need to have a contingency plan in place to find another arm. King could be just what they are looking for.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report projects that King will sign a three-year, $69 million contract. The Astros should be able to do that, even if they have to throw in a few opt-out clauses.

St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

They may be rebuilding, but Chaim Bloom didn’t rule out any types of moves as long as they serve the Cardinals long-term goals. They’ll have to clear some payroll first by trading Nolan Arenado and possibly Sonny Gray as well.

But King shouldn’t be too expensive, even for a cost-conscious team like the Cardinals, and if he can stay healthy, he could still be a frontline starter for a team that could certainly use one after three straight years out of the postseason.

King went 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 15 starts with the Padres this past season. Not a single Cardinals starter finished 2025 with an ERA below four, so adding somebody like King could give them a welcomed change as they focus on the future.

The veteran right-hander will turn 31 in May of 2026, but he will still be highly sought after, and the Cardinals do make sense as a potential destination. He could be a major upgrade over what they currently have.

