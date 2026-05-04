2 Landing Spots For Mike Trout if Angels Wave White Flag on 2026

The Los Angeles Angels continue to struggle. They have not had a winning season since 2015 or made the postseason since 2014. On the bright side, three-time American League MVP Mike Trout appears to be back to normal.

The 34-year-old slugger is hitting .258/.433/.550 with 10 home runs, 21 RBI and a .983 OPS to start the season. However, with the Angels already slipping out of contention, Keith Law of The Athletic believes that it's a good idea for them to trade Trout to a contender.

If he keeps this up, the Angels could get a lot for him. Here are two teams that make sense as possible landing spots.

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches from the dugout before a Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds may seem like a little bit of a stretch, especially considering that they are a small-market team and would have to take on a chunk of money to land Trout. However, they are only two games back of first place in the crowded National League Central.

They also don't have much firepower in their lineup beyond Elly De La Cruz, so adding somebody that can provide that would be a good decision as they try to claim their first NL Central title since 2012.

The Reds have a lot of young talent in their system that the Angels might be interested in, so a blockbuster trade cannot be ruled out just yet.

Los Angeles Dodgers

May 3, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Dodgers really don't need Trout, especially since they already have Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and so much more. However, they can never be truly counted out of the sweepstakes for any big-name player, and Trout is no different.

The Dodgers would give him a chance to win now and reunite him with Ohtani, his former Angels teammate. This would almost certainly cement the Dodgers as the favorites to win their third consecutive World Series title this coming October.

Just because they don't have a clear need for him doesn't mean they won't try to make a move to trade for him. The Dodgers are hungry for more and want to win another title, so it would ultimately make sense for them to at least give the Angels a call about him.

Beating the Dodgers would become that much more challenging if the teams can agree on the framework of a deal. The Dodgers are baseball's evil empire, and this would only further cement them as such in 2026.