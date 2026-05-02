The MLB's 10 Hottest Jerseys Right Now

There's more to like about Major League Baseball than just the play on the field between the white lines.

Baseball is a gift that keeps giving, even when the game is over. There's always some sort of rumor or speculation out there about which guys could be traded or sign elsewhere, which does keep fans around the league engaged, even when there isn't a game to be watched. That's especially the case throughout the offseason. Right now, it's just May 2 and it's a bit too early for anything like that.

When it comes to baseball in general, on top of the game itself, the league also does a good job keeping jerseys fresh and updated while also marketing its top stars well. With that being said, let's take a look at the top-10 most popular jerseys around the league for the 2026 season, as shared by MLB.com before Opening Day.

No. 10: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

May 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) comes off the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Crow-Armstrong has been good, but not great for the Cubs so far this season. He has played in 32 games and is slashing .242/.305/.358 with three homers, 13 RBIs and six stolen bases. What makes him stand out is his defense, though. He's in the 100th percentile in outs above average and may be the best overall defensive player in the game right now.

No. 9: Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) bats against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony is another young guy with sky-high potential. He has had a slow start to the season, but broke out on Friday by going 3-for-4 against the Houston Astros, which was his first three-hit day since Opening Day.

No. 8: Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles

May 1, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Alonso changed teams this past offseason from the New York Mets to the Orioles and hasn't been crushing homers at the same prolific rate he did throughout his run in New York. Right now, he has five homers in 32 games played.

No. 7: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrate in the dugout after scoring against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Freeman is no stranger to this list and has continued to thrive, despite the fact that he's 36 years old. It doesn't hurt that he's a member of the two-time reigning World Series champions as well.

No. 6: Nolan Arenado, Arizona Diamondbacks

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Another superstar, like Alonso, who changed teams this past offseason. He started the season off slowly with Arizona, but has found his rhythm and is starting to look like his old self. Through 29 games, Arenado is slashing .275/.312/.441 with five homers. That's certainly differently than last year with the St. Louis Cardinals.

No. 5: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) looks on from the dugout steps during the game against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mookie Betts is Mookie Betts. He's been a star in this league for a long time. Unfortunately, he's on the Injured List right now, but he'll help the Dodgers again at some point.

No. 4: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Apr 27, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) hits a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The darling of the 2025 season across Major League Baseball. Raleigh hit 60 homers and led the league. This season, he has seven homers in 33 games played with a .186 batting average.

No. 3: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

May 1, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Surprisingly low for the best slugger in the league. Right now, Judge has 12 long balls and is 20 away from 400 for his career.

No. 2: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) out at first in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fresh off one of the best World Series performances you're ever going to see, Yamamoto hasn't slowed down and has a 2.87 ERA in six starts so far this season.

No. 1: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Was there ever any doubt? When you're on a run that no one has ever seen as a pitcher and a hitter, fans are going to take notice.