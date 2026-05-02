The MLB's 10 Hottest Jerseys Right Now
There's more to like about Major League Baseball than just the play on the field between the white lines.
Baseball is a gift that keeps giving, even when the game is over. There's always some sort of rumor or speculation out there about which guys could be traded or sign elsewhere, which does keep fans around the league engaged, even when there isn't a game to be watched. That's especially the case throughout the offseason. Right now, it's just May 2 and it's a bit too early for anything like that.
When it comes to baseball in general, on top of the game itself, the league also does a good job keeping jerseys fresh and updated while also marketing its top stars well. With that being said, let's take a look at the top-10 most popular jerseys around the league for the 2026 season, as shared by MLB.com before Opening Day.
No. 10: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Crow-Armstrong has been good, but not great for the Cubs so far this season. He has played in 32 games and is slashing .242/.305/.358 with three homers, 13 RBIs and six stolen bases. What makes him stand out is his defense, though. He's in the 100th percentile in outs above average and may be the best overall defensive player in the game right now.
No. 9: Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
Roman Anthony is another young guy with sky-high potential. He has had a slow start to the season, but broke out on Friday by going 3-for-4 against the Houston Astros, which was his first three-hit day since Opening Day.
No. 8: Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles
Alonso changed teams this past offseason from the New York Mets to the Orioles and hasn't been crushing homers at the same prolific rate he did throughout his run in New York. Right now, he has five homers in 32 games played.
No. 7: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Freeman is no stranger to this list and has continued to thrive, despite the fact that he's 36 years old. It doesn't hurt that he's a member of the two-time reigning World Series champions as well.
No. 6: Nolan Arenado, Arizona Diamondbacks
Another superstar, like Alonso, who changed teams this past offseason. He started the season off slowly with Arizona, but has found his rhythm and is starting to look like his old self. Through 29 games, Arenado is slashing .275/.312/.441 with five homers. That's certainly differently than last year with the St. Louis Cardinals.
No. 5: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts is Mookie Betts. He's been a star in this league for a long time. Unfortunately, he's on the Injured List right now, but he'll help the Dodgers again at some point.
No. 4: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
The darling of the 2025 season across Major League Baseball. Raleigh hit 60 homers and led the league. This season, he has seven homers in 33 games played with a .186 batting average.
No. 3: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Surprisingly low for the best slugger in the league. Right now, Judge has 12 long balls and is 20 away from 400 for his career.
No. 2: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
Fresh off one of the best World Series performances you're ever going to see, Yamamoto hasn't slowed down and has a 2.87 ERA in six starts so far this season.
No. 1: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Was there ever any doubt? When you're on a run that no one has ever seen as a pitcher and a hitter, fans are going to take notice.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com