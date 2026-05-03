2 Players Who Could Be Next in Line for Contract Extensions

Over the past two seasons, several teams in Major League Baseball have given some of their younger players contract extensions. It all began late last season when the Boston Red Sox locked up Roman Anthony for the next eight years.

The Pittsburgh Pirates did the same earlier this season with shortstop Konnor Griffin, but there is no reason to believe that he will be the last one that receives a massive payday this early in his career.

Other players around the league could receive contract extensions soon. Here are two players in particular that might be the next ones in line.

Munetaka Murakami

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox signed Munetaka Murakami last offseason to boost their offense, and he has done just that. While he is hitting just .231, he still is reaching base at a .372 clip, slugging .564 and has posted a .937 OPS while also hitting 13 home runs and driving in 26 runs to start the year.

At 26 years old, he is still relatively young, but he could finally be that piece the White Sox can build around as they look to get through their rebuild and try to get back into contention soon.

The White Sox needed power in their lineup and they finally have it with Murakami. Even Tyler Kepner of The Athletic believes that now is the right time for the White Sox to lock up the slugger long term.

JJ Wetherholt

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

JJ Wetherholt's hot start has allowed the St. Louis Cardinals to surge back into contention after trading away some key veterans last offseason. He has already hit seven home runs and has posted an .800 OPS.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last month that there have been talks of an extension between Wetherholt and the Cardinals, but that those talks just have not progressed at this point.

However, it may not be long before the Cardinals give him an extension. He has proven to be every bit as good as advertised for the team as they rebuild for the first time in several decades. He is the next key building block for the Cardinals, and having him locked up long term could set the stage for the next great Cardinals team to emerge and allow the organization to build a sustainable contender for years to come.

It will be interesting to see if the talks progress any further as the season goes on.