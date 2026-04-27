3 Biggest MLB Storylines Right Now Beyond Alex Cora’s Firing

If you're a Major League Baseball fan, you've likely heard all about the Boston Red Sox's firing of manager Alex Cora and most of the coaching staff.

Cora's firing is the biggest story in Major League Baseball right now, without a doubt. Now, one of the game's best managers is available. That idea obviously is going to lead to chatter about where he could land next.

While this is the case, let's take a break from the Cora news. Again, it's the biggest story in baseball. So, it's flooding the airwaves. But what are the other big stories going on around the league overshadowed by the Cora news right now?

Here are three biggest non-Cora stories around baseball right now.

New York Mets/Philadelphia Phillies Struggles

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) follows through on a single against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While the Red Sox have struggled overall this season, no team in baseball has had it worse than the Mets and Phillies. Both entered the 2026 season expected to be among the top contenders in the National League. Instead, they are tied for last place in the National League East with 9-19 records. In fact, the Mets and Phillies are the only teams in baseball with fewer than 11 wins on the season so far. They are the only teams specifically in the National League with fewer than 13 wins.

These are two star-studded franchises we're talking about. The Mets added Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., and Freddy Peralta, among others. Of course, the Mets also have Juan Soto, among others. The Phillies have Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and many more stars. But these two have been the worst teams in baseball.

Yordan Alvarez And Munetaka Murakami's Power

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a double during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Yordan Alvarez and Munetaka Murakami both have 11 homers on the season so far, the top mark in baseball. Neither the Houston Astros nor the Chicago White Sox look like contenders right now, but these two sluggers are playing at a high level. Alvarez is leading the American League in games, hits, homers, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. Murakami is right there with Alvarez with 11 homers in one less game (29 games for Alvarez vs. 28 games for Murakami). Alvarez and Murakami. Both are currently on pace for over 60 homers in 162 games.

Mason Miller's Historic Run For The Padres

Apr 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after getting the final out during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Mason Miller has been the most dominant pitcher in baseball this season, starter or reliever. Miller has simply been overpowering. The righty has pitched in 13 games for the Padres and hasn't allowed a run yet while striking out 27 of the 44 batters he's faced in 13 1/3 innings pitched. Miller has 10 saves and has allowed just three base hits. Frankly, this guy should be talked about every day among MLB fans. He's pitching that well.