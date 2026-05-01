Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

The Philadelphia Phillies are wheels up to Florida to take on the Miami Marlins after sweeping the Giants at home. It was a much-needed series win, let alone sweep, for the Phillies after firing Rob Thomson.

The Marlins are coming off an impressive series themselves. They blew a late lead in Los Angeles in the series opener before taking down the Dodgers in the last two games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Friday, May 1.

Phillies vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+139)

Marlins +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Phillies -120

Marlins +100

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Phillies vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Marlins: Eury Perez (2-2, 4.60 ERA)

Zack Wheeler made his first start since last August last week against the Braves, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings of work. He made one start against the Marlins last year, going 7 IP with 5 H, 2 ER, and 13 K in a 7-2 Phillies win.

Eury Perez pitched into the sixth inning last time out, allowing four runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings against the Giants. It was his fourth time allowing four runs in a start this season, although the two times before that included a few unearned runs. The righthander hasn’t pitched against the Phillies since 2023.

Phillies vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, MIAM

Phillies record: 12-19

Marlins record: 15-16

Phillies vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Wheeler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+103)

Wheeler didn’t look unlike himself in his first start in over eight months when he helped the Phillies get a win over the Braves last weekend. Perhaps he was a little limited in his pitch count, as he was pulled after five innings on 84 pitches.

Still, Wheeler struck out six Braves in that one, and now we’re getting plus odds for him to get OVER 6.5 against a Miami team that strikes out more than Atlanta does? I’ll take that, especially after he had 13 strikeouts against the Marlins last season.

Phillies vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

There aren’t too many times that you’ll see the Phillies as this short of favorites with Wheeler on the mound against an inferior team. Yes, Miami has been better than Philadelphia so far this season, but the Phillies are getting rolling, and they’re due for some positive regression sooner or later.

The Marlins are feeling good after taking two of three in Los Angeles, and that could be their downfall as they host a hungry Phillies team.

I’ll back Philadelphia as slight road favorites in Miami.

Pick: Phillies -120

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