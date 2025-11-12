2 Potential Replacements For Mariners If Eugenio Suárez Departs This Offseason

The Seattle Mariners are coming off what was truly a remarkable 2025 season. They made their way to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2001.

After falling just short against the Toronto Blue Jays, they have some questions to answer, most notably pertaining to their three major free agents, Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco.

The expectation is that Suarez will leave Seattle this offseason, so Seattle may have to replace him in free agency. But if it gets to that point, there are some solid options they could turn to as replacements. Here are two of them.

Alex Bregman

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bregman is going to be the top third baseman on the market after he opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. While a fit in Seattle may seem unlikely, it’s not impossible.

Bregman brings the postseason experience and veteran leadership that Seattle would be looking for, and he would significantly bolster their offense. In fact, he might ultimately be a little bit of an upgrade over Suarez defensively.

Since Seattle is looking to keep their payroll around where it was this year, it might take a little creativity to land Bregman, but they could give him a short-term deal with opt-outs like Boston did last offseason and he could be just what they are looking for.

Bo Bichette

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Bichette may also seem like a bit of a stretch, but this is also not impossible. Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that teams are showing interest in him as not just a shortstop, but a second baseman and third baseman as well.

If Seattle wants a third baseman, Bichette could be a logical fit. They already have J.P. Crawford at shortstop, so they could easily slide Bichette over to third base.

He bounced back from a rough 2024 season and rebuilt his value very quickly. While he dealt with some injuries, he still performed well for the Blue Jays and even hit a clutch home run in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If Toronto doesn’t bring him back, Seattle is the next-best team in the American League, and they do hope to make it to the World Series for the first time next year. Bichette now has that experience and could be a huge addition for this team.

