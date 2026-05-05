2 Teams That Already Look Like Sellers After Disastrous Starts

The month of May has officially begun, and the picture is becoming clearer in Major League Baseball. A lot happened in the the month of April, and some teams started hot, while others did not.

There is still a lot of time left in the season before it becomes obvious who is in the race and who is not, but by the trade deadline, it will be much clearer. Some teams will buy, others will sell, some will do both, and some will hold firm.

Given their starts to the 2026 season, here are two teams that already look like they are going to be sellers come August 3.

San Francisco Giants

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants general manager Buster Posey speaks during a ceremony before the game against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Giants had some hope at the end of last season when they finished just two games out in the National League Wild Card race. However, they still haven't finished with a winning record or reached the postseason since 2021.

They made some moves to strengthen their roster in the offseason, adding Luis Arraez and Harrison Bader to the lineup. But so far, they haven't clicked. They are 14-21 and sit eight games back in the NL West and six back in the wild card race.

It's looking very much like the Giants will be offloading talent rather than adding it this summer, and general manager Buster Posey has a few pieces he can move to set them up well for the future.

Los Angeles Angels

May 1, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a single against the New York Mets during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Angels made a lot of frugal moves last offseason, which ultimately sets their roster up well for the possibility of selling at the deadline. However, Keith Law of The Athletic believes now is the time for them to trade Mike Trout.

He has five years left on his contract including 2026, but the Angels could get a lot for him if they eat some money and trade him to a contender. The Angels are already 13-23 and have the worst record in the American League, and there is no realistic hope of them reaching the postseason.

They can trade their veterans on expiring contracts, but trading Trout might be the best way for them to move the needle and set themselves up for the future. They aren't going anywhere this season, and there is no sense in them even considering buying or standing pat at the deadline.

They have already dug their graves for the 2026 season and don't have much hope for the future.