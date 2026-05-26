Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tarik Skubal, More Injuries Looming Over 2026 Season

There are a handful of stars on the mend around the league right now. Major League Baseball goes as far as its stars go. So, any bit of positive news for stars around the league is positive for the game in general.

With that being said, here's a look at a few of the league's brightest injured stars around the league.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — Toronto Blue Jays

May 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays star has missed the last few days after being hit by a pitch on the elbow on Sunday. On the bright side, Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared on Tuesday that Guerrero was able to hit in the case and is feeling a "little better," but he wasn't in the lineup on Tuesday night.

"John Schneider on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who’s out of the lineup again today after being hit on his right elbow Sunday: 'He hit today. He’s a little better. He’s still pretty sore when he’s extending, so we’ll see how he is as the day goes and into tomorrow,'" MLB.com's Keegan Matheson wrote on X.

Fortunately, it sounds like Guerrero should be back over the next few days.

Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

All eyes are on Skubal across the league right now. Skubal is among the best overall pitchers in the game when healthy. Before he underwent surgery on his elbow to remove loose bodies, he had a 2.70 ERA in seven starts. He underwent NanoScope surgery to expedite his return and he's throwing. On Tuesday, he threw to live hitters and finished 2 2/3 innings with 39 pitches, as shared on X by MLB.com's Jason Beck.

Tarik Skubal finished with 2 2/3 innings over 39 pitches, with 3 strikeouts, 5 whiffs and the Jahmai Jones HR. https://t.co/69e21tHwL2 — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 26, 2026

All eyes are on Skubal because the game of baseball will be better when he can pitch in a game again. Plus, he's one of the league's most intriguing trade candidates.

Roman Anthony/Garrett Crochet — Boston Red Sox

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) bats against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet are both on the Injured List. Anthony is dealing with a sprained ligament in his hand and Crochet was placed on the IL due to a shoulder injury. But both are making progress.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Anthony was able to take 12-to-15 dry swings on Tuesday. Crochet also was able to face live hitters on Tuesday as well. Progress has been made.

Blake Snell — Los Angeles Dodgers

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws to the plate during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Snell recently had surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and opted for the same surgery as Skubal. The hope for Snell is that he returns in roughly two months.

Francisco Lindor — New York Mets

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after his RBI infield single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lindor has been making progress from a calf injury. On May 18, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the Mets hope to get Lindor back within a month. Lindor has since begun baseball activities, including running and swinging a bat.