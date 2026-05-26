Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tarik Skubal, More Injuries Looming Over 2026 Season
There are a handful of stars on the mend around the league right now. Major League Baseball goes as far as its stars go. So, any bit of positive news for stars around the league is positive for the game in general.
With that being said, here's a look at a few of the league's brightest injured stars around the league.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays star has missed the last few days after being hit by a pitch on the elbow on Sunday. On the bright side, Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared on Tuesday that Guerrero was able to hit in the case and is feeling a "little better," but he wasn't in the lineup on Tuesday night.
"John Schneider on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who’s out of the lineup again today after being hit on his right elbow Sunday: 'He hit today. He’s a little better. He’s still pretty sore when he’s extending, so we’ll see how he is as the day goes and into tomorrow,'" MLB.com's Keegan Matheson wrote on X.
Fortunately, it sounds like Guerrero should be back over the next few days.
Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers
All eyes are on Skubal across the league right now. Skubal is among the best overall pitchers in the game when healthy. Before he underwent surgery on his elbow to remove loose bodies, he had a 2.70 ERA in seven starts. He underwent NanoScope surgery to expedite his return and he's throwing. On Tuesday, he threw to live hitters and finished 2 2/3 innings with 39 pitches, as shared on X by MLB.com's Jason Beck.
All eyes are on Skubal because the game of baseball will be better when he can pitch in a game again. Plus, he's one of the league's most intriguing trade candidates.
Roman Anthony/Garrett Crochet — Boston Red Sox
Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet are both on the Injured List. Anthony is dealing with a sprained ligament in his hand and Crochet was placed on the IL due to a shoulder injury. But both are making progress.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Anthony was able to take 12-to-15 dry swings on Tuesday. Crochet also was able to face live hitters on Tuesday as well. Progress has been made.
Blake Snell — Los Angeles Dodgers
Snell recently had surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and opted for the same surgery as Skubal. The hope for Snell is that he returns in roughly two months.
Francisco Lindor — New York Mets
Lindor has been making progress from a calf injury. On May 18, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the Mets hope to get Lindor back within a month. Lindor has since begun baseball activities, including running and swinging a bat.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com