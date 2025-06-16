MLB Unveils 2025 All-Star Jerseys For Home Run Derby, Game
Major League Baseball on Monday released images of the 2025 All-Star jerseys and hats.
The National League will wear royal blue jerseys with a white lowercase logo on the chest red and navy blue accents. The American League jerseys are navy blue with white lowercase letters on the chest and royal blue and red accents.
There's also a yellow Nike swoosh, an All-Star game patch on the right sleeve and a multi-colored "ATL 2025" logo on the bottom left portion of the jersey. The "AL" and NL" font on the jersey is an ode to throwback Atlanta Braves jerseys, which featured a lowercase "a" in cursive.
The All-Star jerseys pictured above will be worn during Gatorade Workout Day, which MLB describes as "batting practice for the AL and NL All-Stars leading into the captivating T-Mobile Home Run Derby." Players competing in the Home Run Derby will wear their primary home uniforms, though players not competing in the Home Run Derby will wear the newly released All-Star jerseys.
It's important to note that MLB announced a change to the All-Star uniform policy in September. Players will return to wearing their primary home and road uniforms for the All-Star game, as was the case from the 1930s through 2019, per MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince.
For example, the only difference in the Chicago Cubs' traditional home uniform that will be worn in the All-Star game is an All-Star patch on the sleeve, as seen below.
MLB also released images of the two All-Star hats. The first, pictured below, is an example of what will be worn during the All-Star game, with traditional team colors.
The second, pictured below, are considered "Workout" caps. As opposed to team-specific colors, they're royal blue for National League teams and navy blue for American League teams. These hats will be worn during the Home Run Derby.
The Home Run Derby is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on July 14, and the All-Star game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
- POWER RANKINGS: With huge news that the Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, and that Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the first time all season, there were several changes in this week's Fastball On SI MLB power rankings poll. Check out the full list below. CLICK HERE
- STANTON COMING BACK: Giancarlo Stanton, who has missed the first three months of the 2025 season due to elbow injuries, will finally rejoin the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. CLICK HERE
- OHTANI RETURNS TO MOUND: For the first time since he signed his $700 million megadeal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, two-way superstar Shohei Othani will take the mound and face the San Diego Padres on Monday. CLICK HERE