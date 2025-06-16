New York Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Set to Make Season Debut Monday
Giancarlo Stanton will be in the New York Yankees' lineup for Monday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels, according to a report from SNY's Andy Martino.
It will mark Stanton's season debut, as the star slugger has been on the injured list with right and left elbow epicondylitis since March. Stanton started a rehab assignment last week, going 3-for-11 with one double, one walk and four RBIs across three games with Double-A Somerset.
The 35-year-old outfielder-turned-designated hitter is on the books for $32 million in 2025, so New York will finally start to get some bang for their buck when he rejoins the roster.
In 114 games last season, Stanton hit .233 with 27 home runs, 72 RBIs, a .773 OPS and a 0.7 WAR. He proceeded to hit .273 with a 1.048 OPS in the postseason, earning ALCS MVP honors as the Yankees won their first pennant in 15 years.
Stanton made four All-Star appearances with two Silver Sluggers and an MVP during his time with the Miami Marlins, but his stint in the Bronx has featured many more bumps in the road. He appeared in just 41 contests between 2019 and 2020, then averaged 116 games played per season from 2021 through 2024.
While he has averaged 40 home runs and 105 RBIs per 162 games in a Yankees uniform, his batting average sits at .241 and he boasts a mere 1.3 WAR per season. Even if Stanton appears in every game through the rest of 2025, he would still only finish the regular season with 98 appearances.
The injury-prone star will try to make up for lost time Monday night at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- OHTANI RETURNS TO MOUND: For the first time since he signed his $700 million megadeal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, two-way superstar Shohei Othani will take the mound and face the San Diego Padres on Monday. CLICK HERE
- ROYALS ROOKIE DEALING: Noah Cameron tossed another gem for the Kansas City Royals in their showdown with the Athletics on Sunday, further cementing the young lefty in the history books. CLICK HERE
- RAMOS RETIRES A NAT: Longtime Washington Nationals catcher WIlson Ramos returned to the organization on Sunday, bringing his professional career to an end after two decades. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.