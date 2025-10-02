$260 Million All-Star At Center Of Emerging Mariners Trade Speculation
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of tough decisions to make this winter. One of the biggest decisions on their plate is the potential trade sweepstakes involving veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arenado has a large contract and a no-trade clause, so moving on from the veteran could be tough for the Cardinals to do unless they're willing to eat a chunk of the money left on his deal. Even then, the no-trade clause could complicate his market. Still, there are a few teams who could make sense as trade fits for the Gold Glove defender.
NewsWeek's Andrew Wright recently suggested the Seattle Mariners could be a potential landing spot for Arenado if he's traded this winter.
Mariners could be landing spot for Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado
"St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is almost certain to be playing elsewhere next season. The latest news out of St. Louis had indicated that Arenado will be adding more teams to his list of teams he'd be willing to approve a trade to," Wright wrote. "If that indeed happens, here are four realistic landing spots for the 13-year veteran.
"Seattle is another team that has the willingness to be aggressive when it comes to trades. It acquired Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline, but the slugger is set to be a free agent after the season. Taking on the remaining $31 million on Arenado's contract will be a much cheaper option than signing Suarez to a major extension after the best season of his career."
The Mariners added Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline, but his contract expires at the end of the season and he's likely to leave in free agency. While the Mariners have Ben Williamson who could take over at the hot corner, a trade for Arenado might make sense.
Assuming the Cardinals eat at least half of Arenado's remaining contract, the Mariners could plug him in as a platoon option at third base. Arenado's bat might be lacking at this point, but his glove is still elite. If he comes cheap, the Mariners could use him as a depth option rather than a middle of the order star, like the Cardinals have tried to use him in the past.
It's not a perfect fit, but the Mariners could make it work if the deal falls into their lap.
