Yankees-Rays Trade Speculation Heating Up; Veteran Could Fit In New York
The Tampa Bay Rays are stuck in the middle of contending and rebuilding right now. They have enough talent to stay afloat in the American League for most of the season, but they don't have nearly enough talent to compete for the AL pennant.
In the offseason, the Rays could begin exploring potential trades, likely as sellers. The Rays have a few potential options to move, but veteran infielder Yandy Diaz could be their top trade chip. There should be a lot of teams interested in Diaz if the Rays toss him on the trade block in the coming months.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the New York Yankees could target an offseason trade for Diaz.
Yankees could pursue Yandy Diaz in an offseason trade with Rays
"Yet another 'OBP hero' option, Díaz won the AL batting title in 2023 and has a .379 on-base percentage since the beginning of 2022," Miller wrote. "He is owed $13 million next season with a $10 million club option (with no buyout) for 2027—pittance to the Yankees, but the type of salary Tampa Bay often tries to turn into prospects.
"Can he still play first base on a regular basis, though? He had 230 appearances there between 2023 and 2024, but was Tampa Bay's primary designated hitter in 2025. And with Giancarlo Stanton signed for at least two more years, the Yankees don't have much use for one of those."
The Yankees will likely be very aggressive in the offseason, as they need to begin building a better roster rolling forward. There are multiple Yankees stars, including Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, who are set to hit free agency in the coming months.
This would open up an even bigger hole in the infield than the Yankees already have. Adding Diaz would be a huge move for the Yankees and it likely wouldn't cost them as much as some other options on the market.
For the Rays, trading Diaz for some prospects makes plenty of sense. He's getting older, though his production is still there. Diaz likely won't be playing at this level when the Rays are contending again, so trading him as soon as possible makes the most sense.
